WINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a northwest Indiana man allegedly kicking his cousin in the head 24 times during a fight, leaving him partially blind.

Thirty-nine-year-old Kevin J. Smith of Hammond was arrested last week and charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery and other counts.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports Smith and his cousin were drinking together at the cousin’s Winfield home on March 7 when the two men argued and Smith allegedly kicked his cousin in the head 24 times.

Court records state the cousin will suffer permanent blindness in his left eye and possible blindness in his right eye.