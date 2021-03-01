Police: Mom charged after missing 6-year-old Ohio boy reportedly killed, thrown in river

Middletown Police photo/Facebook

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WJW) — A mother has been charged in the murder of a 6-year-old boy, Middletown police reported.

Brittany Gosney first reported her young son James Robert Hutchinson missing Sunday morning. After some more investigation, police said that Gosney, 29, and her boyfriend James Hamilton, 42, admitted the child was killed a few days prior in Preble County.

The pair reportedly told police the boy’s body was taken back to where they live in Middletown and then placed in the Ohio River.

Trained searchers continue to look for the boy’s body, but the river is incredibly dangerous at this time.

Along with murder, police said that Gosney, age 29, was also charged with abuse of a corpse and evidence tampering. Hamilton was charged with evidence tampering and abuse of a corpse, too.

Police said two children found in the home have since been removed.