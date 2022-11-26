NEW YORK (WTVO) — Two NYPD officers and a passerby rescued a man that fallen onto a subway track seconds before the train arrived.

Bodycam video, which was posted Thursday by New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, shows the officers sprinting to the man on the tracks. A civilian helps them move the man onto the platform, followed by a train entering the station just after.

“The heroics of NY’s Finest always amazes me,” Sewell said in a Twitter post. “For the @NYPD25Pct officers who rescued a man from an oncoming train after he accidentally fell on the subway tracks yesterday in Manhattan — the courage is second nature.”