OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WTVO) — Police in Michigan were called upon to rescue a woman who dropped her Apple Watch in an outhouse toilet and then got stuck when she tried to retrieve it.

According to ABC News, Michigan State Police were called to the Dixon Lake boat launch around 11 a.m. on Tuesday and heard the woman yelling for help.

Officers from the Department of Natural Resources helped the state troopers remove the toilet, and hoisted the woman to safety with the use of a strap.

“If you lose an item in an outhouse toilet, do not attempt to venture inside the containment area. Serious injury may occur,” state police said.