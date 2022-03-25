SURPRISE, Az. (WTVO) — Police have arrested 41-year-old Levi Lewis on animal cruelty charges after he allegedly zip-tied a dog’s mouth shut on multiple occasions. Officers later found 10 puppies at his apartment, all suffering from dehydration.

According to the Surprise Police Department, on Thursday, March 24th, officers received a report from a witness that Lewis had tied the dog’s mouth shut. Police said they learned that he had done this repeatedly over the last two weeks.

When police searched Lewis’ apartment, they found the other dogs, all in various states of dehydration and with no access to water.

Police said 12 dogs in total were removed, including 10 puppies and 2 adults. One of the adult dogs was found in an emaciated state, police said.

Lewis was charged with felony animal cruelty and 10 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty.