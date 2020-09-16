Police say man traveled to Illinois with woman’s body parts in suitcase

MARKHAM, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a man from Kentucky traveled to a Chicago suburb by Greyhound bus with suitcases containing a woman’s dismembered body.

According to USA Today, police in Markham, a city in Cook County, said Melvin Martin, Jr. arrived at his family’s home on Sunday carrying multiple suitcases.

Markham Police spokesman Mike Taylor said family members thought he “seemed to be kind of preoccupied with these cases.”

When Martin went to go to the library, police say his family members went to the bags and discovered a strange odor. After unzipping them, and looked inside “to their surprise were human remains.”

The family notified police, who arrested the suspect.

Police said the woman had been dead for at least 30 days. Officials said Martin traveled more than 5 hours by bus from Louisville with the body parts in his luggage.

According to the Markham Police Department, Martin was arrested at the library and charged with Fugitive Fleeing Prosecution. Authorities say he later admitted to burying the woman’s torso in a park near where the two lived in Louisville.

Police say they believe the death was the result of a domestic assault. Martin allegedly told police that he kept parts of her body so he could still be with her.

Police said the family is cooperating with the investigation, and the FBI is also involved.

