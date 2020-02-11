Police searching for 6-year-old girl who vanished from SC neighborhood

CAYCE, SC (WSPA) – Cayce Department of Public Safety officials are searching for a missing 6-year-old girl.

According to police department’s Facebook post, officers are searching for Faye Marie Swetlik, who went missing from Churchill Heights Neighborhood in Cayce.

Police said Swetlik is a first grader at Springdale Elementary School.

She is described as having strawberry blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing polka dot boots and a black T-shirt.

Anyone with information about Swetlik’s whereabouts is asked to call Cayce Department of Public Safety at 803-794-0456.

Officers are also asking anyone in the Churchill Heights neighborhood that may have security footage, or anyone who may see Swetlik, to call their command center by using their hotline number 803-205-4444.

