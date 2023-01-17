AUBURN, Wash. (Storyful) — Police in Auburn, Washington, have appealed for information on the identity and whereabouts of a man who they said tried to “abduct a barista” in the early hours of Monday, January 16.

Surveillance camera footage released by the Auburn Police Department shows the man grabbing the barista’s arm as she hands him money with what police described as a “looped tie zip device.”

The man, who police said has a distinctive arm tattoo, quickly gives up and drives off, leaving the dollar bills on the ground

According to local reports, the attempted abduction took place at a coffee stand in Auburn.