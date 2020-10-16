Police searching for missing Illinois teen

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Police are searching for 16-year-old Keyante Campbell, who was last seen in the Quad City area.

According to a press release, Campbell was last seen on Wednesday, October 14th, wearing a red Nike hooded sweatshirt and black jeans.

Police say he has an “OTF” tattoo on his left forearm. He is 5-foot-8, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Chicago Police Department at 312-747-8380.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

