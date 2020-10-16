Police searching for missing Illinois teen

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Police are searching for 16-year-old Keyante Campbell, who was last seen in the Quad City area.
According to a press release, Campbell was last seen on Wednesday, October 14th, wearing a red Nike hooded sweatshirt and black jeans.
Police say he has an “OTF” tattoo on his left forearm. He is 5-foot-8, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Chicago Police Department at 312-747-8380.
MORE HEADLINES:
- AP: Trump administration put Republican operatives inside CDC to oversee COVID-19 messaging
- Supreme Court to weigh President Trump’s census plan to exclude noncitizens
- ‘The ultimate price’: Millionaire millennial drug kingpin sentenced to life in prison
- Texas woman confesses to cutting baby from mother’s body, faking pregnancy, according to affidavit
- Topics selected for next Trump-Biden presidential debate
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!