Police use squad cars to make heart for health care workers

FORT MYERS, Fl. (FOX NEWS) — Police in Fort Myers, Florida showing their support for health care workers.

Officers using their squad cars to form the shape of a heart, their way of saying thank you.

The display taking place outside of Lee Memorial Hospital.

In the middle of the heart, a sign reading FMPD thanks you while the squad cars flashed their red and blue lights.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

