(WTVO) — An Ohio woman was arrested on Monday for reportedly defecating on a church altar.

Laura Miniard, 26, went to Cincinatti’s Good Samaritan Hospital’s chapel on Saturday and “defecated on the altar,” according to court records reported by The Smoking Gun.

She apparently used a “fabric runner on altar to wipe herself” before taking a picture and “[smearing] feces on table of altar.”

Miniard was arrested and charged with Desecrating a Place of Worship, a felony count. She was released from country jail on her own recognizance on Wednesday.

She is scheduled to appear in Hamilton County Municipal Court on May 25.