Poll: 74% of Americans view George Floyd’s death as sign of underlying racial injustice

(WTVO) — According to a new poll by ABC News, nearly three quarters of Americans view the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer as a sign of underlying racial injustice.
In 2014, 43% of Americans believed the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner were signs of a broader problem, while 51% believed they were isolated incidents.
In the new poll, only 26% believe the circumstances in Floyd’s death was an isolated incident.
Majorities of whites (70%), blacks (94%), Hispanics (75%), Democrats (92%), Republicans (55%) and independents (71%) agree that what happened to Floyd exemplifies a systemic rift between law enforcement and black communities in the country.
In 2014, 60% of whites through the incidents in Ferguson and New York City were isolated, compared with 75% of blacks and 51% of Hispanics.
A Nexstar Media/Emerson College poll conducted this week found that 47.1% disapprove of the President Trump’s response as protests continue nationwide and around the world, while 35.7% approve.
However, an overwhelming number of people (75.6%) disapproved of the property destruction and looting that has been seen in numerous cities.
