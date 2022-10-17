(WTVO) — The economy and inflation might be pushing more Americans to vote for Republicans for Congress in November’s election.

A new poll by the New York Times and Sienna College found that 49% of likely voters said they plan to vote for a Republican for Congress, compared to 45% who plan to vote for a Democrat.

A poll taken in September showed Democrats with a one-point edge over the GOP. Voters who said the economic concerns were the most important issues facing American jumped from 36% in July to 44% in October.

Voters most concerned with the economy favor Republicans by more than a two-to-one margin.