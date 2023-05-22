(WTVO) — Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, which means trips to pools, lakes and oceans.

It is also the time to make sure that young kids know how to swim before getting in the water.

Eleven people drown every day in the United States. It is the leading cause of death for children 1-4.

While not all drowning accidents result in death, survivors can be left with severe brain and nerve damage. This can result in permanent disabilities.

Experts recommend that parents enroll their kids in swimming lessons as a good first line of defense.

“Look for one that, one tries to get your child, or attempts to get the child to a level that we call water competency,” said William Ramos of the Indiana University School of Public Health. “That’s a point where we think people have enough skill to save themselves if they find themselves in trouble.”

Even if residents go to a facility with a lifeguard on duty, experts said that parents should still be on high alert and constantly supervising their children.