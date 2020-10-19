Popeyes brings Cajun-style turkey back for Thanksgiving

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – How about adding a little spice to your traditional Thanksgiving meal. Popeyes Chicken is bringing back its cajun style turkeys this year.

The turkey is rubbed with popeyes zesty cajun spices and pre-cooked, so all you have to do is heat it up for your holiday meal.

The fan-favorite will be available at participating restaurants nationwide .. with prices starting at just under $40 dollars.

According to a press release, the turkeys are between 9 and 11 pounds and are flash-fried to give them a crispy coating. 

You can pre-order your cajun turkey by calling your local Popeyes.

