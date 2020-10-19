ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – How about adding a little spice to your traditional Thanksgiving meal. Popeyes Chicken is bringing back its cajun style turkeys this year.
The turkey is rubbed with popeyes zesty cajun spices and pre-cooked, so all you have to do is heat it up for your holiday meal.
The fan-favorite will be available at participating restaurants nationwide .. with prices starting at just under $40 dollars.
According to a press release, the turkeys are between 9 and 11 pounds and are flash-fried to give them a crispy coating.
You can pre-order your cajun turkey by calling your local Popeyes.
MORE HEADLINES:
- You can now rent an entire AMC theater for just $99
- Rapper Nelly celebrates 20th anniversary of debut album with limited-edition Budweiser
- Hiker missing for 12 days found safe in Utah’s Zion National Park
- Popeyes brings Cajun-style turkey back for Thanksgiving
- List of businesses that will stay closed on Thanksgiving
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!