Portland mayor bans cops from using tear gas during riots

FILE – In this July 26, 2020, file photo, federal officers launch tear gas at demonstrators during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse in Portland, Ore. The Associated Press found that there is no government oversight of the manufacture and use of tear gas. Instead, the industry is left to regulate itself. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of Portland has ordered police in Oregon’s largest city to stop using tear gas for crowd control during 105 consecutive nights of violent unrest that has racked the city for months.

Ted Wheeler said Thursday that the order is effective immediately.

It comes as protesters have held nightly demonstrations since the police killing in May of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Many have been violent.

Wheeler is a Democrat and was tear gassed when he went to a demonstration against the presence of federal authorities dispatched to the city to protect federal property. He says he still wants police to respond aggressively to prevent violence and vandalism.

