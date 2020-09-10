Portland mayor bans cops from using tear gas during riots

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of Portland has ordered police in Oregon’s largest city to stop using tear gas for crowd control during 105 consecutive nights of violent unrest that has racked the city for months.
Ted Wheeler said Thursday that the order is effective immediately.
It comes as protesters have held nightly demonstrations since the police killing in May of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Many have been violent.
Wheeler is a Democrat and was tear gassed when he went to a demonstration against the presence of federal authorities dispatched to the city to protect federal property. He says he still wants police to respond aggressively to prevent violence and vandalism.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Mail carrier shot four times in Chicago
- At least 17 US police chiefs have resigned or been fired since June 1
- DeKalb man allegedly advertises on social media he has drugs for sale; cops meet and arrest him
- Salon owner in Nancy Pelosi controversy closing shop: report
- Arkansas man gets 2 life terms, 835 years for killing cop
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!