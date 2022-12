(WTVO) — Everyone getting together for the holidays has health officials concerned about a major surge in COVID-19 cases.

Those concerns are based on what happened after Thanksgiving. Cases went from 308,000 at the end of November to 487,000 last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Experts said that a spike will further burden the U.S. health system, which is already struggling to the “tripledemic” of COVID, influenza and RSV.