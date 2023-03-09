LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WTVO) — Edwin Castro, who won $2.04 billion in a Powerball drawing, has purchased a $22.5 million mansion in the Hollywood Hills, less than 30 days after it was announced that he won.

According to The Dirt, Castro bought his winning ticket in November and came forward to claim his prize in February, on Valentine’s Day. He took the option of a $997.6 million lump sum, before taxes.

The property was originally listed for $30 million.

Castro’s new neighbors include Ariana Grande, Dakota Johnson, and Jimmy Kimmel.

Local reports say Castro is believed to be in his 30s, and lived in Pasedena.

His new home is built into the side of a cliff and contains 13,000 square feet of living space, including 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, and 2 bathrooms.

The home has 2 garages that can house up to 7 cars, a penthouse level, a gym, a pool, a wine cellar, a movie theater, and sauna.

The Dirt also reports that every room in the home has scenic views of downtown Los Angeles, the Pacific Ocean, and Catalina Island.

The Powerball jackpot was the largest in history after three months without a win.

Castro’s mansion purchase accounts for less than 3% of his total winnings, according to Fox News.