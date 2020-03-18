Pregnant during COVID-19? CDC says it doesn’t know impact of virus

(CNN) — We know the elderly and immune compromised people are at higher risk of dying from coronavirus, but what about another vulnerable group: pregnant women?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance for pregnant health care workers Tuesday.

The take-away is: nobody really knows how the virus impacts them.

The CDC says pregnant women in health care should follow the same risk assessment guidelines as other workers.

One additional precaution the agency recommends for them is not to participate in procedures likely to generate airborne particles.

The CDC also issued guidance for everyday people living in the same home as COVID-19 infected patients.

It recommends disinfecting frequently touched surfaces like tables, light switches and doorknobs daily while wearing disposable gloves.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!



Copyright © 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.