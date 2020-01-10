Pregnant teacher loses unborn child in crash 30 minutes after her baby shower

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (CNN) — A Mississippi man says his pregnant daughter lost her baby after she was struck by a hit and run driver.

Maurice Pruitt senior says his daughter had just left her baby shower Saturday afternoon when she was involved in a car accident.

She was found on the side of the road by a hunter that heard the accident, WDAM reported.

At the hospital, doctors told the family that the 24-year-old suffered severe trauma, including abdominal, knee and leg injuries and that she lost her unborn child.

She was 36 weeks pregnant.

A GoFundMePage was created to assist with Mashyala’s medical bills and lost income. As of Thursday evening, the page had raised nearly $8,000.

33-year-old James Gilbert, he driver of the vehicle that hit her, fled the scene, but was apprehended later that night.

