Pregnant woman dies after being hit by Indianapolis Police officer’s car

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) – A pregnant woman died after being hit by an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer’s car Wednesday night.

The incident happened at 9:44 p.m. Wednesday at South Harding Street and the eastbound ramp of I-465.

IMPD says Officer Jonathon Henderson, a 22-year IMPD veteran, was reporting to work for his shift at the time of the crash. He was traveling northbound on S. Harding Street, approaching I-465 in the right lane when he hit a pedestrian.

Henderson rendered first aid at the scene until Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services (IEMS) arrived and transported the pregnant woman to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Despite their efforts, a woman and unborn child were pronounced dead, IMPD says.

An investigation is underway, and Officer Henderson submitted to a blood draw. Preliminary findings don’t lead investigators to believe Henderson was impaired at the time of the crash.

The victim has not been identified yet.

