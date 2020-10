President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand on stage on the South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(WTVO)–President Trump and the first lady have tested positive for the coronavirus, Trump confirms on social media Thursday night.

The President tweeted at 11:54 p.m., saying that he and Melania will quarantining immediately.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

