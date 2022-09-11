US President Joe Biden attended a memorial event at The Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, on Sunday, September 11, to commemorate the lives lost in the 9/11 attacks in 2001.



Videos released via DVIDS show the sunrise unfurling of the colors, a reading of the names of the 184 people lost at The Pentagon, and songs performed by the United States Marine Band and the Joint Armed Forces Chorus.



President Biden, United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd James Austin III, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark A. Milley spoke at the event.



Credit: DVIDS via Storyful