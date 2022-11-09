(WTVO) — The balance of power on Capitol Hill is still up in the air.

The House of Representatives is leaning towards Republican control, but President Joe Biden is not completely disappointed. That is because a president’s party has not fared this well in a midterm since President George W. Bush after 9/11.

Biden said that the message from voters was clear.

“Voters spoke clearly about their concerns about raising costs, the rising cost that there and the need to get inflation down,” Biden said. “There’s still a lot of people hurting. They’re very concerned, and it’s about crime and public safety, and they sent a clear and unmistakable message that they want to preserve our democracy and protect the right to choose in this country.”

Biden was also asked on Wednesday about his intentions to run again. He said that he will make that decision early next year.