WASHINGTON (WTVO) — President Joe Biden received his updated COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday afternoon.

He called on those who are not yet boosted to do so by Halloween so they can gather safely with family and friends indoors this holiday season. He also urged lawmakers to provide billions of dollars to buy more shots, tests and treatments.

He wants businesses, schools and civic leaders to help by holding on-site vaccination clinics and giving employees time off to get boosted.

“This virus is constantly changing,” Biden said. “New variants have emerged here in the U.S. and around the world. We’ve seen cases of hospitalizations rise in Europe in recent weeks and the weather is getting colder. People will spend more time indoors and contagious viruses and, uh, like Covid, are gonna spread considerably more easily.”

More than 20 million Americans, including one in five seniors, have had the updated dose so far. The president delayed getting his booster because he was infected with COVID-19 over the summer.