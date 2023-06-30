ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After the Supreme Court dealt a critical blow to the Biden administration’s effort to forgive student loans on Friday, the president took to Twitter to outline his next steps to assist college graduates.

“I’m announcing a new path to provide student debt relief to as many borrowers as possible, as quickly as possible, grounded in the Higher Education Act,” the president said in a tweet.

According to NewsNation, the Higher Education Act established federal aid programs such as grants and loans to help students pay for college and university.

A provision in the act allows the Secretary of Education to compromise, waive or release federal student loans.

President Biden also announced the creation of “a temporary 12-month ‘on ramp to repayment.”

“During this period – if you miss payments – this “on ramp” will temporarily remove the threat of default or having your credit harmed.”

Student loan forgiveness remains a hotly-debated topic, with many Republicans criticizing the estimated cost of such action.