President Trump and First Lady wish Americans Merry Christmas in video

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump released a video Thursday wishing a Merry Christmas to all Americans.

.@POTUS & I send our warmest wishes to all as we celebrate #Christmas. May the love we share with our family & friends fill our hearts with peace & joy! pic.twitter.com/aR2HNhMDPr — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 24, 2020

“During the sacred season, Christian celebrate the greatest miracle in human history. More than 2000 years ago God sent His only begotten Son to be with us. An angel announced the birth of our Lord and Savior, to humble shepherds, he said, I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all of the people today in the town of David his Savior has been born to you. He is the Messiah, the Lord, you will find a baby wrapped in clothes and lying in a manger. At Christmas we thank God for sending us his son to bring peace to our souls and Joy to the world,” the President said.

“As you know, this Christmas is different than years past, we are battling a global pandemic. That has affected all of us yet to this great challenge we have been inspired by the kindness and courage of citizens across this country. Teachers have worked extraordinarily hard to keep our children learning. Students have delivered groceries to elderly neighbors communities have found new ways to stay connected to one another, courageous first responders doctors and nurses have given everything to save lives, brilliant scientists have developed treatments and vaccines,” said the First Lady.

Trump continued, “We are delivering millions of doses of a safe and effective vaccine that will soon in this terrible pandemic and save millions and millions of lives. We’re grateful for all of the scientists, researchers manual manufacturing workers and service members who have worked tirelessly to make this breakthrough possible. It is truly a Christmas miracle.”

“During these wonderful time of year. They also give thanks for the brave and selfless Americans who keep us safe. We are forever grateful for the men and women of law enforcement and the heroes of the United States military,” said Melania Trump.

“In this holy season. We thank God for His infinite love, and we pray that the light. His glory will forever shine on this magnificent land. On behalf of Melania and the entire Trump family We wish you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” Trump concluded.

