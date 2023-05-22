ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVO) — A Georgia prisoner died due to “severe neglect” from jail staff after he was found covered in bug bites, according to an independent autopsy.

LaShawn Thompson, 35, was arrested in Atlanta back in June on a Misdemeanor Battery Charge, according to USA Today. He was being held in the psychiatric wing of the Fulton County Jail, as local officials said he was diagnosed with mental health issues.

He was found dehydrated and malnourished in his cell three months later. Attorneys Ben Crump and Michael Harper said that his body “was infested inside and out with insects.”

Portions of the report alleged that he was not receiving medication for schizophrenia.

“Mr. Thompson was found dead in a filthy jail cell after being eaten alive by insects and bed bugs,” Harper said on Thursday.

“This is the most deplorable death in custody case in the history of America,” Crump added at a Monday morning news conference.

The autopsy said that Thompson was suffering from poor living conditions, poor grooming, dehydration and rapid weight loss.

Crump said that the findings of the autopsy amount to criminal negligence.

“It is unfathomable that no one working in this facility lifted a finger to help Lashawn as he slowly died for three months on their watch,” Crump said.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office told USA Today that a full investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding Thompson’s death.

The office said last month that it is “no secret that the dilapidated and rapidly eroding conditions of the current facility make it incredibly difficult to meet the goal of providing a clean, well-maintained and healthy environment for all inmates and staff.”