Pritzker honors WWI veterans during Soldier Field ceremony

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker led a ceremony honoring Chicago area veterans at Soldier Field on Thursday.

Junior ROTC cadets, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and Reserve Army Brigadier General Patricia R. Wallace also attended, and together they lay a wreath at the “American Doughboy” memorial.

The term “doughboys” was used for infantrymen in World War I.

During his address, Pritzker called on all of Illinois to serve those who have served in the military.

“It’s up to all of us to deliver on the promises that our service men and women have earned, because when they return home, it becomes our shared duty to serve our veterans, to listen to their stories, to honor their valor, and to ensure that they receive our support,” Pritzker said.