Pritzker on Chicago police officer’s murder: ‘It’s outrageous’

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said Tuesday that slain Chicago Police Officer Ella French’s family deserves to have the entire state grieve for her.

French died Saturday night during a traffic stop. After a struggle, police say Emonte Morgan shot French’s partner three times. When French came to help, Morgan shot and killed her.

Morgan is charged with Murder and Attempted Murder. His brother, Eric, was driving the car, and also faces charges.

Photo from 2019 of Emonte Morgan (left) and updated photo of Eric Morgan (right). (Chicago Police Dept.)

French’s partner is still alive, in intensive care.

“It is outrageous that police are being shot at. It is outrageous that we have violence that is boiling over, and it’s not just in Chicago. It’s all across the state, and it’s also all across the nation,” Pritzker said Tuesday.

The Governor also said Illinois had more to do in order to stop the flow of illegal guns coming in from other states.

An Indiana man faces federal charges for legally buying the gun there, and illegally giving it to Morgan, a known felon.