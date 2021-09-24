Pritzker signs new voting maps drawn up by Democrat majority

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed revised redistricting maps drawn up by a Democratic legislative majority, which will be used in elections for the next decade.

The maps represent a do-over of maps that majority Democrats approved and Pritzker signed earlier this year. Those maps prompted lawsuits from top Illinois Republicans and the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, a Latino civil rights organization, who argued they were flawed and unconstitutional because they were based on population estimates from the American Community Survey rather than the 2020 census.

With the release of census data, Democratic leaders said the maps would be adjusted and the Illinois Legislature would return to Springfield for another vote. That could ensure Democrats continue to control the map-making process, rather than risk having a judge throw out the maps or allow a bipartisan commission to take over the job — a process that could end with Republicans having the final say.

“These legislative maps align with the landmark Voting Rights Act and will help ensure Illinois’ diversity is reflected in the halls of government,” said Pritzker.

The redistricting boundaries preserve clusters of minority voters if they are of size to exert collective electoral power.

Illinois has lost one congressional seat due to population loss.

“At each opportunity in this redistricting process, it’s as if lawmakers went out of their way to ensure the creation of these maps had as little public input as possible,” said Jay Young, executive director of Common Cause Illinois.

