NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WTVO) — A professor was fired after reportedly threatening a reporter with a machete.

Shellyne Rodriguez was a professor at Hunter College, according to the BBC. Reporters were trying to speak with her about an incident where she criticized anti-abortion activists that were on campus.

Video showed Rodriguez approaching an information stall for “Students for Life,” a group who want to end abortion access. She was apparently unhappy that they were on campus.

“You’re not educating… This is… propaganda,” Rodriguez said. “This is violent. You’re triggering my students.”

Rodriguez threatened the New York Post reporter at her apartment on Tuesday, holding a machete to his throat, the Post said.

“Get… away from my door, or I’m going chop you up with this machete,” Rodriguez said, according to the Post.

The reporters left after the incident but were followed by Rodriguez onto the street. A car dashcam caught the interaction.

Vince Dimiceli, spokesperson for Hunter College, said that “Hunter College strongly condemns the unacceptable actions of Shellyne Rodriguez and has taken immediate action. Rodriguez has been relieved of her duties at Hunter College effective immediately, and will not be returning to teach at the school.”

Kristan Hawkins, president of “Students for Life, said that actions like Rodriguez’s makes campuses “unsafe.”

“When professors don’t respect their students and their rights, schools become unsafe,” Hawkins said. “Students should be taught how to peacefully exchange ideas with each other and professional staff.”