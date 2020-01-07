Proposed Tennessee law would require students play sports as gender-identified at birth

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVO) — A new bill in Tennessee would require elementary and high school students at the state’s public schools to play sports based on the gender they were born with, not what they currently identify with.

State Rep. Bruce Griffey (R) proposed the Girls Athletic Protection Act in December, saying females are at a disadvantage because of transgender athletes.

“I think it’s a relatively new issue. I think 20 years ago or 30 tears ago when I was in high school, it wasn’t an issue. And so its becoming a type of an issue. Rep. Griffey has filed the legislation, and I’m in support of it,” Speaker Cameron Sexton told WHBQ.

Griffey told the outlet that the bill is not meant to be an attack on the LGBTQ community, but is meant to “protect biological girls who want to compete against other biological girls in sports.”

“It’s to maintain fairness in competition. I don’t know that it’s a huge problem in Tennessee right now, but I want to be proactive so we don’t have a bunch of controversy down the road,” Griffey said. “I want, if an issue comes up or a lawsuit is filed, I want a judge to say, ‘Here’s the policy for the state of Tennessee.’”

Griffey also proposed legislation which would require chemical castration for sex offenders convicted of an offense involving a child under 13 years of age.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

