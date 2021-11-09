Prosecution rests case against Rittenhouse

KENOSHA, Wis. (WTVO) — Prosecutors accused Rittenhouse of instigating the violence that led to him shooting and killing two people and wounding a third.

The Illinois teen was armed with a semi-automatic rifle on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer. Jurors watched high definition drone video on Tuesday of Rittenhouse shooting demonstrator Joseph Rosenbaum.

Defense Attorneys contend the teen acted in self defense. Rittenhouse’s Defense said that he would testify during opening arguments, but it is not clear when that will happen.

Rittenhouse faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, First Degree Intentional Homicide.