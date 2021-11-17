Proud Boys leader asks judge for early release

Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, 36, was arrested by Metropolitan Police Department officers after he arrived in Washington ahead of protests planned by supporters of President Donald Trump to coincide with the congressional vote expected Wednesday to affirm Joe Biden’s election victory. (AP Photo)

(WTVO) — A top leader of the Proud Boys, Henry “Enrique” Tarrio has asked a judge to free him before he serves his five-month sentence for burning a Black Lives Matter banner that was taken from a historic black church in Washington, D.C.

According to NBC News, D.C. Superior Court Judge Jonathan Pittman said he would decide by the end of the week if he would reduce Tarrio’s sentence to 90 days because of the jail conditions.

Tarrio claims that he has been harassed by guards and exposed to “inhumane jail conditions” where his cell is consistently flooded with dirty toilet water from the cell next to him.

“I’ve been to jail before and what I’ve seen here, I’ve never seen anywhere else,” said Tarrio. “This place needs to be shut down immediately.”

Pittman believes that Tarrio isn’t being singled out for being a Proud Boy and said Monday that the jail’s damaged reputation proves this.

“It is obviously distressing to hear of these conditions,” he said. “I come back to the same question: How is Mr. Tarrio’s condition any different than any other inmate at the jail?”

The Justice Department plans to transfer 400 federal prisoners to another jail in Pennsylvania, but Tarrio will not be one of them.

“They don’t move 400 prisoners for nothing,” said Tarrio.