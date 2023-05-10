PERRY, Iowa (WTVO) — A rabbit in Perry, Iowa, bit two people on Friday.

Roman Rustan, one of the victims, told KCCI that the rabbit jumped up and bit her before hopping to a neighbor’s house.

Rustan ended up calling the police, as she said that the rabbit would not let her neighbor out of their car.

“The police department says it’s been a rabbit that has been around terrorizing people,” Rustan said.

A 13-year-old girl was also bitten by the rabbit. She will be getting a rabies shot, even though authorities are unsure if it has the disease.

Rustan, who is a nurse, said that she will not be.

“I am not worried about rabies, because when it bit me, I didn’t see it frothing at the mouth,” Rustan said.

The rabbit was captured by police late Friday morning. It was released at the city’s waste water treatment plant and has not been seen since.