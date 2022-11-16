(WTVO) — It looks like “Elf on a Shelf” has some competition.

Hidden Valley has launched a new holiday tale, “Ranch on a Branch,” which stars “Ranchie,” a characterized bottle of Hidden Valley ranch, according to KCBD. Like “Elf on a Shelf,” “Ranch on a Branch” asks owners to move Ranchie to a new spot everyday.

The whole purpose of the story is to have owners move Ranchie around and spread joy, which could help him achieve his lifelong dream of becoming a real bottle of ranch.

Those interested in taking part in the new holiday tradition can purchase a plush Ranchie and storybook from Hidden Valley’s website for $30. They are already sold out, but people can get on a waitlist for when more become avaliable.