Record number of robocalls made in 2021

(WTVO) — Thanks to the number of phone calls made about expired car warranties, 2021 may be the year of the robocall.

According to the call-blocking service Robokiller, nearly 13 billion calls were made about extended warranty offers that are actually scams. That is more than triple the calls made in 2020.

The Better Business Bureau said that these calls are really selling “service contracts.” not warranties. These contract not only cost thousands of dollars, they also do not cover all repairs.

Car owners are advised to check with their dealers before signing up for one.