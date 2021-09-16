Remains found in Grand Canyon during search for a different person

FILE – In this Oct. 5, 2013, file photo, the Grand Canyon National Park is covered in the morning sunlight as seen from a helicopter near Tusayan, Ariz. Edward Keable, a veteran lawyer for the U.S. Interior Department, has been appointed as the new superintendent of Grand Canyon National Park, a crown jewel of the park system. The National Park Service announced Friday, April 3, 2020, that Keable will assume his new post in northern Arizona within 60 days.(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (WTVO) – The search for a missing man in the Grand Canyon uncovered the remains of a different person, who was missing for six years.

The remains are thought to be that of Scott Walsh, who was last seen stepping off of a shuttle bus at the national park back in 2015, according to NBC News. Parks spokesperson Joelle Baird said that the body was positioned in a way that made it imperceptible, with it’s clothing blending into the surroundings.

“It happens every once in a while here, during searches, that we end up finding people we weren’t expecting,” Baird said.

Search crews were looking for Gabor Berczi-Tomscanyi, a Hungarian national, when the remains were found. Berczi-Tomscanyi was reported missing in Las Vegas in Late July, while he was traveling in the nation’s Southwest. The car that he had been driving was found in one of the Grand Canyon’s parking lots in mid-August. A few days later, his body was found about 430 feet below the canyon’s rim at Yavapai Point.

The remains of the other person were found while an aerial search was being conducted. Found about 600 feet below the Pipe Creek overlook, the remains were only three miles away from where Walsh’s day pack was found in 2015, according to Baird.

Park officials believe the remains to be that of Walsh, seeing as the remains were found so close to the man’s daypack, as well as finding a driver’s license issued to Walsh in a jacket that was by the reamins.

The Coconino County medical examiner’s office is reportedly working to confirm the identity of the remains, and County spokeswoman Trish Lees said that DNA testing might be required.