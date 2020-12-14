Remembering 20 children, 6 adults killed in tragedy at Sandy Hook school 8 years later

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WBTW) — Monday marks eight years since 20 children and six adults were killed in the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown.

Governor Ned Lamont is directing all flags to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday in remembrance of the victims.

The Newtown Action Alliance virtually held its eighth annual National Vigi,l paying tribute to the victims of gun violence.

The nonprofit organization was created in the wake of the tragedy in Newtown. Its mission is to push for common-sense gun safety legislation.

“The tragedy that occurred that day is one of the worst in our history,” Lamont said in a statement. “But in its aftermath, we witnessed an unprecedented outpouring of humanity, hope, and kindness cascading into our state from over the entire world, spreading a message of love that we must proactively protect.”

