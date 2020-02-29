Remembering the victims of Miller Brewery shooting, families open up about their loved ones

Milwaukee, Wis. (WITI) — Six people including the shooter died on Wednesday, Feb. 26 in the mass shooting at Miller Brewery. Now, family and friends are beginning to share some memories of the five men killed at the brewery.

61-year-old Gene Levshetz was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. According to his obituary, Levshetz was a kind, caring and giving person who always put his family’s needs before his own. The Levshetz family issued the following statement:

“The Levshetz family is devastated by the loss of their deeply loved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. We appreciate the outpouring of support from friends and family and respectfully ask for privacy as we try to come to terms with this unimaginable loss.”

60-year-old Dale Hudson leaves behind a wife. He was a 2001 graduate of MATC — and a long-time member of IBEW 494.

57-year-old Dana Walk was also a loving husband and father of two. His union describes Walk as an avid fisherman and a devout journeyman.

33-year-old Trevor Wetselaar was a decorated Navy veteran, a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and a loving husband.

33-year-old Jesus Valle leaves behind a wife, two young children, and many family members. FOX6 News spoke with Valle’s cousin who shared some of his favorite memories — and a message to the community.

Family of Jesus Valle

“Everything that he did, whether it was work or whatever it was, living a good life, he did it for them,” said the cousin.

Family describes Valle as loving, thoughtful and always funny.

“Hilarious, so, so funny. If he was in a room you knew it. He was always making everyone laugh,” the cousin said.

Valle’s laugh is now a part of his legacy — a memory of a man loved by so many.

“The void that is now here with him gone is wide and deep. And it’s something that he can’t be replaced,” the cousin said.

A family of strong faith, the Valles are asking for prayers for their family — and unity for #MilwaukeeStrong.

“Obviously, we are deeply affected but this was something that happened to the city as a whole and we just want the city to continue to come together and be one at this time,” the cousin said.

The Valles are hurting. But because of their strong faith in God, they have faith something good will come of this.

Support from local businesses

“Miller is important to so many of the families around us,” said Geeta Patel, owner of Aris Sports Bar and Pallas Restaurant.

At Aris Sports Bar in West Allis, Patel plans to donate half of the bar’s proceeds this weekend to the victims’ families. They will do the same with half of the bar tabs at Pallas Restaurant.

“We can`t bring the people who are gone back but at least this can help a little bit with some expenses that will be coming up,” Patel said.

They are trying to help in whatever way they can — to remember the lives that will not be forgotten.

Molson Coors started a GoFundMe for the families victims and donated $500k of their own.

