Chicago Police officer dies from coronavirus

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WGN) — A Chicago Police officer has died from COVID-19 complications. More than 60 police officers have tested positive for the virus.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the officer is the first cop in the department to lose their life to the virus.

50-year-old officer Marco DeFranco was a 21-year veteran of the department, who worked in the narcotics division. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the officer contracted the disease last week.

