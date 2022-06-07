(WTVO) — A new study shows a COVID-19 infection increases the risk of psychiatric disorders.

Researchers at Oregon State University found COVID patients had a 25% increase in risk for a psychiatric disorder in the four months following their infection.

The study looked at people who had been infected, but had no previously diagnosed mental illness.

Researchers found a minor but significant increase in risk for anxiety, but no change in risk for mood disorders.

The results showed a need for patients and healthcare providers to be more proactive when it comes to addressing mental health concerns following a COVID infection.