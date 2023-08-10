(WTVO) — A new report identifies the Millennial generation as America’s worst drivers, accounting for the most car accidents, most fatal car accidents, and second-highest percentage of distracted drivers.

The report, put together by the Friend, Levinson & Turner law firm, analyzed data from the National Highway and Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Those between the ages of 25 and 44 tend to be worse drivers than their younger and older counterparts, averaging around 34 car accidents per 100,000 drivers.

The report found that Baby Boomers, between the ages of 63 and 72, are the best drivers, with the fewest car accidents and fewest instances of distracted driving, with Gen Z being the second-best (although they tend to be more distractable and likely to speed).

Although fewer younger drivers are actually getting their drivers’ licenses — “Because they’re not growing up, and because you’ll drive them anywhere they need to go,” wrote The Atlantic’s Tom Nichols — those who do (between 16 and 18) are some of the safest on the road, tying with Gen Z for second-place.

The report found an encouraging note that the percentage of speeding drivers between the ages of 15 and 20 while under the influence of alcohol is among the lowest, at 20%. However, once drivers reach the drinking age, the report showed an immediate increase to 40%.