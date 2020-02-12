Report: First month of Illinois pot sales netted nearly $40M

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. With nine research grants announced Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, the U.S. government will spend $3 million to find out if marijuana can relieve pain, but none of the money will be used to study the part of the plant that gets people high. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation released data showing the state’s marijuana dispensaries sold nearly $40 million worth of recreational weed in January.

Illinois residents bought more than $30.6 million, while out-of-state visitor sales totaled $8.6 million, the report shows. Dispensaries sold over 970,000 products.

The pace of sales slowed considerably from the first days of legalization. On Jan. 1, operators sold $3.2 million in pot products. Total sales hit $10.8 million by the end of the first five days of sales.

Illinois was just the second state in the Midwest to launch recreational pot sales, after Michigan.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

