Report: Higher minimum wage reduces suicides

(WTVO) — A new study claims that raising the minimum wage reduces suicide rates.
Researchers at Emory University found that a pay increase drops suicide rates by about six percent.
The university studies more than 25 years worth of data from all 50 states.
It corroborates a study from last year, where researchers found a ten percent increase in the minimum wage reduced suicides by roughly three-and-a-half percent.
Both studies looked at Americans without college degrees.
Reports say researchers are uncovering links between wages and trends like smoking, low birth weights, and work absences.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Food Prepping Made Easy With Maximum Performance
- Best Spot To Watch The Game
- Vincent Records and The Times Productions Brings In The Purple Madness Prince Tribute
- RBI’s Has Your Super Bowl Food Covered And Then Some
- You Cannot Miss The Amenities At Wesley Willows
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!