Report: Higher minimum wage reduces suicides

(WTVO) — A new study claims that raising the minimum wage reduces suicide rates.

Researchers at Emory University found that a pay increase drops suicide rates by about six percent.

The university studies more than 25 years worth of data from all 50 states.

It corroborates a study from last year, where researchers found a ten percent increase in the minimum wage reduced suicides by roughly three-and-a-half percent.

Both studies looked at Americans without college degrees.

Reports say researchers are uncovering links between wages and trends like smoking, low birth weights, and work absences.

