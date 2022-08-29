Smelling – or rather, not smelling – an orange may no longer help you determine if you have COVID, a new study has found. (Getty)

(WTVO) — New research suggests symptoms from “long COVID” are partially responsible for one-third of unfilled jobs in the United States.

Currently, there are 10.7 million empty jobs in the U.S., according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

But, the Brookings Institution published a report last week that says an estimated 16 million American workers are experiencing COVID symptoms long after infection — which include brain fog, fatigue, breathing problems, anxiety or depression — which make it difficult to work.

The report, first reported on by CNBC, estimates that 2 to 4 million of those workers are currently off the job. The Brookings report says that could equal about 1/3 of the country’s workforce.

In comparison, 4.3 million people quit their jobs in May and April in what has been dubbed The Great Resignation.

AARP conducted a survey of Americans 50-and-older, and “21% of them said they retired earlier than they had planned because of the pandemic,” said AARP’s Susan Weinstock.

She said those newly retired said they left their jobs for a variety of reasons, including concerns about exposure to COVID-19.

Many older Americans said they won’t return to the labor force as their early retirements are permanent.