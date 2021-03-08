Report: Record number of migrant children currently in Border Patrol custody

FILE – In this Sept. 10, 2014 file photo, detained immigrant children line up in the cafeteria at the Karnes County Residential Center, a temporary home for immigrant women and children detained at the border, in Karnes City, Texas. President Joe Biden’s administration on Friday, March 5, 2021 instructed long-term facilities that hold immigrant children to lift capacity restrictions enacted during the coronavirus pandemic to open up much-needed beds in a system facing sharply increasing needs. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

(AP/WTVO) — An alarming number of migrant children are stuck in CPB facilities that weren’t meant to hold kids.

According to documents obtained by CNN on Monday, more than 3,200 unaccompanied migrant children were in Customs and Border Protection custody. About 2,600 were awaiting placement in shelters suitable for minors, but there were just over 500 beds available to accommodate them.

Almost 170 unaccompanied children currently stuck in Border Patrol custody are under the age of 13, according to the CBP documents.

A former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official told CBS News the current number of children in Border Patrol custody is the highest in the agency’s history.

Last week, President Joe Biden’s administration instructed long-term facilities that hold immigrant children to lift capacity restrictions enacted during the coronavirus pandemic to open up much-needed beds in a system facing sharply increasing needs.

Agents are apprehending around 400 children a day unaccompanied by a parent or guardian, a sharp increase since last month. There are concerns that those numbers will continue to rise.

Trump issued a statement on Friday alleging that the “border is now totally out of control thanks to the disastrous leadership of Joe Biden.”

“We don’t take our advice or counsel from former President Trump on immigration policy, which was not only inhumane but ineffective over the last four years,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki responded Friday. “We’re going to chart our own path forward, and that includes treating children with humanity and respect and ensuring they’re safe when they cross our borders.”

In recent days, Biden has also been criticized by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and other Republicans for the releases of immigrant families in South Texas. Border authorities have stopped expelling families with young children out of some Texas cities due to a policy change in Mexico’s Tamaulipas state. In several cities, local governments and advocacy groups test newly released families for COVID-19 and direct those with the virus to shelters or hotel rooms set aside for them.