Report: Trump may send federal agents to Chicago this week

FILE – In this July 15, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington after stepping off Marine One. Trump’s pledge to rollback an Obama-era effort to eliminate racial disparities in America’s suburbs is drawing harsh criticism from fair housing advocates, who call it a blatant attempt at racial politics and an appeal to white votes before the November election. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — President Donald Trump is reportedly mulling sending federal agents to Chicago this week to crack down on protests and gun violence, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Trump previously has sent federal agents to Portland, Oregon as nightly riots have occurred for 52 days straight, following protests against police brutality in wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

In a Sunday Twitter post, Trump said, “The Radical Left Democrats, who totally control Biden, will destroy our Country as we know it. Unimaginably bad things would happen to America. Look at Portland, where the pols are just fine with 50 days of anarchy. We sent in help. Look at New York, Chicago, Philadelphia. NO!”

Federal law enforcement agents have been deployed to Portland to protect federal buildings, over which Trump has jurisdiction, after rioters set fires and damaged the structures. While officials have tried to make distinction between “peaceful” protesters and a subset of anarchists diverting attention from the large, but Portland Police declared Sunday night’s gathering a riot after protesters broke into the Portland Police Association office and lit the building on fire.

Tear gas was later deployed to disperse the crowd.

Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf has labeled the rioters “lawless anarchists” during a visit to the city on Thursday.

Oregon’s attorney general has filed a federal lawsuit in protest of federal law enforcement in her city, saying they “have been using unmarked vehicles to drive around downtown Portland, detain protesters, and place them into the officers’ unmarked vehicles, removing them from public without either arresting them or stating the basis for an arrest, since at least Tuesday, July 14.”

Trump has been been saying he will take action in Chicago and other cities whether or not local officials are asking for assistance.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in a Fox News interview, “And you will see something rolled out this week as we start to go in and make sure that the communities, whether it’s Chicago, or Portland, or Milwaukee or someplace across the heartland of the country. We need to make sure that our communities are safe,” Meadows said.

Over the weekend, 49 people were shot and seven killed in Chicago, CNN reported.

