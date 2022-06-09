SMITHSBURG, Md. (WTVO) — Police say there are multiple victims after a shooting at a business in Smithsburg, Maryland.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Department confirms there are multiple victims and the suspect is no longer a threat to the community.

Maryland State Police say three people were killed and four people were injured, according to NBC News.

The shooting occurred in the 12900 block of Bikle Road, at Columbia Machine, according to police.

U.S. Rep. David Trone, a Maryland Democrat, tweeted that his office was in contact with authorities in the area and actively monitoring the shooting in Smithsburg. News photographs showed a large law enforcement presence, including emergency vehicles at the scene.

Smithsburg, a community of nearly 3,000 people, is located about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Baltimore not far from the Maryland line with Pennsylvania.

DEVELOPING…

The Associated Press contributed to this report.